Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHG. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

