Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.11% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 144,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

