WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Up 28.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WOW

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.