First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

