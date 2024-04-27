MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of MSA Safety worth $26,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 7.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $188.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $196.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

View Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.