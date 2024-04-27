Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 449,948 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $259.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

