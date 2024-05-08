American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.24.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.