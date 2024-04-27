Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

ZM opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,091. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.