ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Down 24.9% in April

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

ADSEW opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.40.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

