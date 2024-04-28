Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Up 169.9% in April

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOBIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Fobi AI has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 277.82%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

