GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $149,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

