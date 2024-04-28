Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading 2% Higher

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

