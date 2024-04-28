Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.30 and last traded at $127.15. Approximately 1,255,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,768,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 172.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.