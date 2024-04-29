Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $250.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $245.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.3 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

