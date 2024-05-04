Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 19,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -59.51.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3,044.68%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.