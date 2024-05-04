Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 1,777 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

