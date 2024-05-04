FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 265,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter valued at $310,000.

FJUL stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $653.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

