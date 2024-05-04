Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

