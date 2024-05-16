Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Decreases By 16.1%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
