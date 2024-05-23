BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Datadog were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

DDOG stock opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.59, a PEG ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

