UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 725,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,585 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
UP Fintech Stock Performance
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 446,572 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in UP Fintech by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
