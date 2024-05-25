Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

