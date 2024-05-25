Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,061,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,950,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Enovix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.