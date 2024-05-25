LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCD opened at $15.13 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

