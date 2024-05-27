Commerce Bank Sells 11,426 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

EEFT stock opened at $115.02 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

