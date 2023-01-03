2022 was not a comfortable year for investors. Tech stock values imploded. The broad market coverage S&P 500 dropped by 20% for the year. The hot investment themes of 2021 lost investors trillions of net worth in 2022.

If you feel like nothing works in this uncomfortable market, consider my Dividend Hunter strategy, which generates reliable growth quarter after quarter and year after year – including in 2022.

Get

alerts:

Let me show you how it can work for you, too…

Last week, the daily DealBook email from the New York Times included these tidbits:

The S&P 500 is on pace for its first annual decline since 2018 and its worst performance since 2008.

Tech stocks, Treasury bills, cryptocurrencies, real estate. The great market sell-off of 2022 has been indiscriminate, wiping trillions off the stock market capitalization of risky and not-so-risky assets, and taking a huge bite out of average investors’ retirement plans.

Investors who followed my Dividend Hunter strategy realized a completely different outcome from their investment portfolios. The Dividend Hunter recommended investments list consists of high-yield stocks and other high-yield investments.

If you invest for income, I tell subscribers that you should track your income as the primary tracking metric. If your portfolio income is…

