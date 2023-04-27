Talking Bank Sector Opportunities With An Expert

Cheryl Pate is one of the managers of the Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS), one of the closed-end funds we own in my Underground Income Service. Normally we would not share this information with everyone, but after giving paid members a first look, we decided her message was too important not to share with everyone.

Given that all the negativity surrounding bank stocks right now is making it difficult for investors to make clear decisions, I thought it was important to see the industry through the eyes of someone who views the industry from a credit as well as an equity perspective.

Cheryl shares my view that most of what we saw in March was a couple of one-off events related to specific developments at Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Capital. These developments had very little to do with most community banks across the United States.

Cheryl also points out that there are many bullish events that come out of the volatility that should lead to accelerated M&A activity in the second half of 2023.

