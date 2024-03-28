Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $273.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

