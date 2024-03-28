Cano Health, Inc. Sells 23,600 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $17,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,114,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $35,146.96.

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in MSP Recovery by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

