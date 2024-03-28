Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

