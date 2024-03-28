Hans Jorg Hunziker Sells 332 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $16,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Jorg Hunziker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 466 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $23,062.34.

On Monday, March 25th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 183 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $9,051.18.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.22. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

