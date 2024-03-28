High Note Wealth LLC Sells 158 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $105.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

