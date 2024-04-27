Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,344 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

