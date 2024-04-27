BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.15

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 11160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $857.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

