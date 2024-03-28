Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 580.8% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 580.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HENOY stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $21.23.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
