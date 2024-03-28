Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 580.8% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 580.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HENOY stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $21.23.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

