Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,061 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.