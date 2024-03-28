Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,259 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

