Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $122.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.