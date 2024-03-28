IFG Advisory LLC Buys 26,847 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

