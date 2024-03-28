IFG Advisory LLC Buys 555 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $456.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

