IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $525.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $364.88 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

