Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $371,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,009 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 708,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.