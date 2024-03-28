MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Trading Up 3.4%

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.79. Approximately 743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

