Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $260.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.