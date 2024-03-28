NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Up 1.6 %

NVR stock opened at $7,988.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,118.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,494.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,709.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

