Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.