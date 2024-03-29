1,687 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $358.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
