2,084 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.