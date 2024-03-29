Adam McKinnon Acquires 130,000 Shares of Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Stock

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAGGet Free Report) insider Adam McKinnon acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,647.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

About Magmatic Resources

Magmatic Resources Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Myall, Parkes, and Wellington North projects located in the East Lachlan region, New South Wales. Magmatic Resources Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

