Adam McKinnon Acquires 130,000 Shares of Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Stock

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG – Get Free Report) insider Adam McKinnon acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$11,700.00 ($7,647.06).

Magmatic Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.

Get Magmatic Resources alerts:

About Magmatic Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Magmatic Resources Limited engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Myall, Parkes, and Wellington North projects located in the East Lachlan region, New South Wales. Magmatic Resources Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magmatic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magmatic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.