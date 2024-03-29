Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $680.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

